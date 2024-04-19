StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of VALU opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 627.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 393.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 752.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

