StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Value Line Price Performance
Shares of VALU opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. Value Line has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.76.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter.
About Value Line
Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.
