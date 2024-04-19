Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $55.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Victory Capital stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $27.73 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.20 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 25.96%. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Victory Capital by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Victory Capital by 50.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Victory Capital by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 33.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,201,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

