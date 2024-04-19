Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,628.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,177,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after buying an additional 1,109,727 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 187,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 99,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,172,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,927,000 after buying an additional 81,201 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,438,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

