Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 10th

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 10th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 10th.
Zhihu Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ZH opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $412.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.
Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.33 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 20.00%.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.
