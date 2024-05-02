Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 10th

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, May 10th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 10th.

Zhihu Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZH opened at $0.67 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $412.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.33 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Zhihu by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Zhihu by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Zhihu by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 112,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.