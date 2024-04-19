The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford Sells 6,114 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $434,216.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,468.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $72.92 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.