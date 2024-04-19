TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,070 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $118.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

