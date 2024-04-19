Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,305,000 after buying an additional 207,704 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,808,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after buying an additional 1,204,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,693,000 after buying an additional 265,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 916,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 53,833 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BTZ stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

