Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Lucid Group Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

