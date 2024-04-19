United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.53.

United Airlines stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. United Airlines has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $58.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

