Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Robert W. Baird

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $314.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.43.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $271.37 on Wednesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,413,922 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,817,115,000 after acquiring an additional 361,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

