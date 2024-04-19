Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $145.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $218.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.78 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

