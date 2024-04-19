Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,778,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,582,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8 %

CB opened at $245.39 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.45 and a 200 day moving average of $233.88.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

