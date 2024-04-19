Wealth Alliance Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after purchasing an additional 67,482 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GSBD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

