Wealth Alliance Cuts Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FND. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.19.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE FND opened at $109.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.30 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $1,602,640.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Victor Christopherson sold 6,850 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $813,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.