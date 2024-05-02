Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Copart were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 54,068 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 494,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,328,000 after purchasing an additional 244,940 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

