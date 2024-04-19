Wealth Alliance Buys Shares of 3,638 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $93.41 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.79 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

KKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

