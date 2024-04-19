Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after acquiring an additional 486,526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,257,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,804 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

