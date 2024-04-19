YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.40 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on YPF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.58.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

NYSE:YPF opened at $19.07 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 260.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 226,287 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

