SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,102.53.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,101.06 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,092.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,008.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

