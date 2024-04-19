The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,275 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 39,082 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 178,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $144.81 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

