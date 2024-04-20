Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,766 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $426,650.85. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,129,731 shares in the company, valued at $61,300,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 119,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,446.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE BFZ opened at $11.55 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

