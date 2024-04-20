Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Aris Mining Co. (NYSE:ARMN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Aris Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $124.98 million for the quarter. Aris Mining had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 2.09%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Aris Mining from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Aris Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:ARMN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02. Aris Mining has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $557.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Mining

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,641,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,638,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aris Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,142,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Mining in the third quarter worth $4,953,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022.

Featured Stories

