Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,918 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 111,578 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 36.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the last quarter.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAR opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.58. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1131 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is 4.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.