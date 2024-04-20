Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOCT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 623.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Down 0.8 %

NOCT stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

