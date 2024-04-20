Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 242,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. XY Capital Ltd increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 432.5% in the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 765,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 57,134 shares during the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TAK opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

