Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $712.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

