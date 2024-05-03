Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 4.7 %
NASDAQ SOHOB opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $25.45.
About Sotherly Hotels
