VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (XGOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.15 on May 15th

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.