Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE BOH opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $53.60.

Read Our Latest Report on BOH

Institutional Trading of Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 101.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,094,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 38.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,222,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth $27,912,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 386.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 367,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 292,039 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.