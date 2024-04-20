International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $2 Million in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Blue Foundry Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLFY. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 224,009 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 185,834 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 109.8% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 72,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Blue Foundry Bancorp
In other news, Director Margaret Letsche sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $25,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Blue Foundry Bancorp Price Performance
Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.
About Blue Foundry Bancorp
Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.
