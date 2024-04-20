Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

PLTR stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 227.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.