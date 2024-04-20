Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $208.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $202.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $171.47 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,798,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,298,414,000 after purchasing an additional 180,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after purchasing an additional 61,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,701 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

