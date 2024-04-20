New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $250,000 Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,585,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TPG

In other TPG news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $4,244,656.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 333,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,895,726.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TPG news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $4,244,656.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 333,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,895,726.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPG shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of TPG in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of TPG from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.96.

TPG Stock Performance

Shares of TPG stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,061.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. TPG had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $529.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,398.90%.

TPG Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

