Northern Trust Co. (NTRSO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on July 1st

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Northern Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

NTRSO opened at $20.74 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

