Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.