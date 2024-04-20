Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
