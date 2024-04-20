SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after buying an additional 582,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,283,360,000 after buying an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,104,056,000 after buying an additional 564,110 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.54. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

