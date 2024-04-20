SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104,407 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in UBS Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after acquiring an additional 649,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,313,000 after acquiring an additional 389,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

