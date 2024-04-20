Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 30,259 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,445 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRT. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 176.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,638,000 after acquiring an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 1,219,820 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

XRT opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.95. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

