Greenleaf Trust Purchases 2,430 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.