Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE FI opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

