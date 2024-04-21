United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.61.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $142.77 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

