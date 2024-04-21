Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,441,000 after purchasing an additional 723,106 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 183.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,560,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,164,000 after buying an additional 6,191,548 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,772,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,561,000 after buying an additional 410,884 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,933,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,166,000 after buying an additional 146,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,611,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,376,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

