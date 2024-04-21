Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after buying an additional 2,725,779 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,594 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 46.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,751 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,329,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after purchasing an additional 847,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,613,768. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AAON opened at $85.41 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $93.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

