SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Prime Medicine by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prime Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush started coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

PRME opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $540.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.80. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts predict that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prime Medicine

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prime Medicine Profile

(Free Report)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.