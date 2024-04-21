SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,445 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agiliti were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agiliti by 682.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. KeyCorp began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Agiliti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Agiliti in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Agiliti Price Performance

NYSE:AGTI opened at $10.04 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.71 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $291.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agiliti

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,562.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $199,244.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,966,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,216,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $47,177.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,562.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,928 shares of company stock valued at $293,460. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Profile

(Free Report)

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

See Also

