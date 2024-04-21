Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2024

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBIGet Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

MCBI opened at $18.00 on Friday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

Read More

Earnings History for Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.