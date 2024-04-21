Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance

MCBI opened at $18.00 on Friday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66.

Get Mountain Commerce Bancorp alerts:

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.