Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 730 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $384.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.29. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.31 and a fifty-two week high of $452.87.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.40.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

