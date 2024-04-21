Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,745 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $34,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after buying an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,712,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,567 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 280,938 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $71.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $106.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

