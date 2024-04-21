Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 8.9%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.08. 682,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Wrap Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.