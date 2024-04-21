TIMIA Capital (CVE:TCA) Trading Down 12.3%

TIMIA Capital Corp. (CVE:TCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.50. 44,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 48,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
TIMIA Capital Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$29.80 million and a P/E ratio of -19.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 492.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.13.
TIMIA Capital Company Profile
TIMIA Capital Corp. provides short term and revenue finance loans to technology companies in Canada and the United States. It also manages a portfolio of equity investments. The company was formerly known as GreenAngel Energy Corp. and changed its name to TIMIA Capital Corp. in September 2015. TIMIA Capital Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TIMIA Capital
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TIMIA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIMIA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.